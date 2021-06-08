Coachella Fully Sells Out In Hours

(CelebrityAccess) — Although the lineup for the event has yet to be revealed, Goldenvoice’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has fully sold out for 2022.

“Passes no longer available. 315 days till we meet again,” festival organizers posted in a statement on social media just hours after advanced sales begin.

The festival is on hiatus for a second year in 2021 and is now scheduled to return for two weekends – April 15-17 and 22-24 in 2022.

Of course, while it should be no surprise that Coachella remains a hot ticket, the festival quite likely had a bit of a push in selling out this year. Many fans who purchased passes for the 2020 edition of the festival held on to them to use in the future.

Tickets to Coachella’s twin country music festival Stagecoach have yet to go on sale but somehow passes are already listed on secondary market sites for thousands of dollars.