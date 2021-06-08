RBC Bluefest Revives Its Room Service Concert Series For June And July

OTTAWA, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Ottawa Tourism and RBC Bluesfest announced that the Room Service Concert Series: An Ottawa Hotel Exclusive, will take place over the course of four weekend, starting on June 18 and extending through July 10, 2021.

The concert series, which was previously announced for April, was postponed due to the provincial government issuing a stay-at-home order amid a surge in new infections.

“We were disappointed when we had to postpone the Room Service Concert Series in April but we’re very excited to roll this out in June and July. Ottawa Tourism is proud to support this innovation—the first of its kind that we’ve seen—to safely increase business to our local hotels and provide a much-needed boost to Ottawa’s tourism industry,” said Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. “We hope people take advantage of this special opportunity and make a full weekend—or two, or three—out of it. All the elements of a fantastic staycation are in play: great music and comedy shows, comfortable and secure accommodations, and a much-needed change of scenery.”

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to provide memorable weekend experiences,” added Mark Monahan, Executive Director of RBC Bluesfest. “While we wait to enjoy in-person events again, we’ve found a way to scratch that itch for a shared musical experience by bringing together a variety of great artists for hotel patrons to enjoy.”

The unique concert series will be open to anyone staying in the hotel on the night of the event. Each night’s entertainment, which gets underway at 7PM, will be provided exclusively through hotel room televisions with no logins or special codes required.

The concerts will be hosted by Lola Plaku, CEO of New York-based marketing specialist Lola Media Group and will include a live Q&A session between fans and select artists.

Attendees are requested to wear their masks when out in public spaces of the hotel and maintaining social distancing from other guests. Hotel rooms should be limited to people who are part of the guest’s regular household or circle of intimates.

The concert series lineup includes:

• Friday, June 18: Alan Doyle; Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy; Fortunate Ones

• Saturday, June 19: Myles Goodwyn; Tim Hicks, Lindsay Ell

• Friday, June 25: Lennon Stella; Sofia Franklyn; Larkin Poe

• Saturday, June 26: Gerry Dee; Jeremy Hotz; Kyle Brownrigg

• Friday, July 2: Third Eye Blind; Moon vs Sun; Nefe

• Saturday, July 3: Lido Pimienta; Fousheé; Walk Off The Earth

• Friday, July 9: Colin James; Booker T. Jones; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

• Saturday, July 10: A Virtual Conversation with Pete Davidson and Alex Moffat from SNL; Orville Peck