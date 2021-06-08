Drake And Live Nation To Make ‘History’ In Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada is teaming up with Canadian recording artist Drake to curate the live entertainment or History, a brand new concert hall in the works for Toronto.

With a capacity of 2,500, History will provide a versatile performance space with an eye towards hosting about 200 shows and events a year.

The concert space includes a convertible general admission area and reserved seating configurations and is capable of hosting events such as concerts and other forms of live entertainment, as well as galas, and community events.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” said Drake in a press statement announcing the new concert venue. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

The venue, which is located in Toronto’s Beaches Neighborhood at 1663 Queen Street East, is currently under construction and slated to be opened in the late summer of 2021.

“We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible,” stated Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

“History will offer guests up-close experiences with their favourite artists that are unrivaled in Toronto. We take pride in and expect History to become an important part of the community,” added Riley O’Connor, Chairman, Live Nation Canada.