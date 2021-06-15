The U.S. Senate Calls On The Small Business Administration For Action On Shuttered Venue Grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — A bi-partisan group of United States Senators led by Amy Klobuchar (D-MD), John Cornyn (R-TX) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) urged SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman to take steps to ensure that grants from the Shuttered Venue Operators Gran are delivered in time to save independent live entertainment companies.

The SVOG program, which President Trump signed into law on December 27th, apportioned more than 16 billion dollars for independent businesses in the live entertainment sector who have been impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.

However, after nearly 6 months since the program became law and 51 days since the SBA began receiving grant applications, very few of those applications have been approved, according to the National Independent Venue Association.

“Fewer than 1 percent of applicants have received awards as of today, so we appreciate all efforts to get this $16 billion in emergency relief to those who desperately need it to #SaveOurStages,” said NIVA Executive Rev. Moose on Tuesday.

The Senators are also seeking answers on key details from the SVOG program, including how many applications are on hold, how many grants have been approved and disbursed, and what the SBA is doing to keep stakeholders informed.

“Further delays are unacceptable and would have irreversible consequences for these industries,” the Senators wrote.

Read the full letter from the Senate here.