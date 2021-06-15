Logan Bosemer Launches Odyssey Touring

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran entertainment professional Logan Bosemer announced the launch of her own boutique talent agency, Odyssey Touring.

The multi-genre agency will focus on music and represents a roster of artists across multiple genres but with a focus on americana and roots, including Suzy Boguss, Jim Lauderdale, Drvin’ N’ Cryin, Gretchen Peters, and Corb Lund.

“My affinity for all things Roots centric has been a hallmark of my work,” Bosemer said. “I am very thankful for the stops along the way but it is time to bring my complete attention to the roster and agency I want to create.”

Before hanging out her own shingle, Bosemer served as Senior Vice-President for Atomic Music Group but she cut her teeth as an agent at Keith Case Associates. She’s also held various positions in Artist Management, Music Publishing, Studio Operations, Label Management, PR & Marketing and A&R.

Joining Bosemer at Odyssey is former Atomic Music Group alumni Lee Huber. Huber, who started his career as a Talent Buyer and General Manager of Nashville music venues The Country, The Local, and True Music Room, joined Atomic as an agent in 2018.

For more info on Odyssey Touring: www.odyssey-touring.com