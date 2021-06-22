The Forum To Re-Open At Full Capacity On July 17th With Some Help From The Foo Fighters

Iconic Los Angeles venue The Forum will re-open at full capacity on July 17th when the Foo Fighters for the venue’s first full-capacity ticketed show in more than a year.

Following its reopening, the Forum announced a schedule of events that includes mixed martial arts in the form of BELLATOR 263, as well as concerts by The Black Crowes, Eagles, Maluma, The Doobie Brothers, Twenty One Pilots, Billie Eilish and a number of others.

In keeping with health and safety protocols established as part of the State of California and County of Los Angeles reopening plan for businesses, the Forum has undergone extensive upgrades and implemented a raft of new policies and procedures intended to create as safe an environment for fans, guests, and staff as possible.

The Forum has worked closely with State, County and City officials to develop a comprehensive plan that prioritizes the health of everyone entering the venue and achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council accreditation for its cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention practices.

“As we prepare to reopen the Forum to fans, the health and safety of our guests, artists and staff is our top priority,” said Geni Lincoln, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Live Events at the Forum. “We’re excited to welcome back fans for live music, and couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off our return with members of our Forum family, Foo Fighters!”

To attend shows at the Forum, guests will need to be ready to demonstrate that they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Guests will also self-attest when entering the venue that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance.

Additionally, the LA County Health Department recommends that guests continue to wear a face covering when possible while in public spaces and guests will be encouraged to use mobile ticketing and concessions.

As part of the upgrades, the Forum has shifted to a fully cashless venue, with cash-to-card machines available on site.