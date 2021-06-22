Report: Trump Pressured DOJ/FCC To Investigate Saturday Night Live Over Unflattering Sketches

(CelebrityAccess) — Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump frequently reportedly pressured the federal government to investigate the late night comedy shows, including the long-running Saturday Night Live for lampooning him.

According to a new report in the Daily Beast, multiple sources reported to have knowledge of the matter say that Trump asked advisors if Federal Communications Commission, the courts systems, and the Department of Justice could probe the unflattering late night comedy coverage.

Some of the President’s acrimony against late night comedy spilled out onto his now-banned twitter feed, such as in March 2019 when he tweeted: “It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side. Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows. Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?”

Sources told the Daily Beast that the former President’s inquiries were regarded as more of a nuisance than a significant threat to American Democracy.

“It was more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you,” one of the unnamed sources told the Daily Beast.

While the former President may have been keen to bring the full weight of the federal government to bear on his personal opponents, it would have been a difficult case to make in court. Satire is a protected form of speech and free speech itself is guaranteed by the First Amendment.

However, the incident, if reported accurately, reveals just how little our former President appears to have understood fundamental aspects of the function of our constitutional government.