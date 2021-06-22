Denise Gonzales Named Director Of Booking At Toronto Arena

ONTARIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Toyota Arena announced the hire of Denise Gonzales as the Director of Booking at the ASM Global-managed sports and entertainment facility.

Gonzales was hired for the newly created position at the Toyota Arena to provide a dedicated focus on booking live events for the venue.

A native of Southern California, Gonzales started her career in the live entertainment industry as an booking intern at Live Nation and later as a booking assistant and Tour Project Manager at the West Hollywood and Anaheim outlets of the House of Blues.

After an 8-year stint at Live Nation, she moved to Arena Network, accepting a role as Director of Booking and Entertainment, overseeing event bookings at arenas around the U.S.

Denise has a bachelor’s degree in Communications with an emphasis on Entertainment from California State University, Fullerton.

“Her vast experience and contacts in the entertainment industry, in addition to her knowledge of our region in Southern California will ensure we will continue and exceed our guest’s expectations for a full calendar of concerts, family shows, and sporting competitions,” said ASM Global’s Michael Krouse.

Gonzales started her new role on Monday, June 21, 2021.