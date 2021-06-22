The Chef’s Table At National Arts Centre Returns For 2021

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccessThe Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre will make its return this year, bringing live music and food cooked by some of the leading chefs in Canada to the terrace of the NAC’s newly renovated 1 Elgin (formerly Le Café).

The multi-night event, produced by a partnership between National Arts Centre, the Team Behind Bluesfest, and the Ontario Festival of Small Halls, kicks off on August 20 & 21st with a concert by the Jackson Miles Trio and a menu designed by Chefs Kenton Leier (NAC) and Yannick Anton (‘Signatures – by Le Cordon Bleu’).

Chefs Table events are scheduled through the end of September, with performers such as Rebecca Noelle, Celeigh Cardinal, Dueling Pianos, and Renée Landry, while participating chefs include Renée Lavallée (‘The Canteen’, Dartmouth N.S.); Joe Thottungal (‘Coconut Lagoon’, Ottawa ON); and Joseph Shawana (Manitoulin Island, ON) providing the gnosh.

“There seemed to be quite an appetite for a respite from the pandemic, last year—the first weekend of the 2020 Chef’s Table sold out within the first 12 hours of going on sale, and the remaining weekends soon followed suit. We’re expecting a similar response this year, so we’re extending the programming to span six weekends.” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director. “People have been cooped up for far too long, so this is a way for folks to enjoy an outdoor dining experience on a terrace in the heart of the city, listening to live music performed on a boat moored on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO world heritage site.”

“We’re thrilled to be hosting Chef’s Table from our terrace again this year, and especially pleased to welcome guests to an elegant, new structure we’ve introduced which is both ideal for protecting guests from inclement weather and newly furnished with gorgeous granite tables imported from Brazil, and elegant, sustainably constructed lounge furniture to complete the sophisticated look of our new outdoor space,” added NAC’s General Food & Beverage Manager Nelson Borges.