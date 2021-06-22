Trey Anastasio And Members Of TAB Featured On Osiris Media’s Live Again Podcast

(CelebrityAccess) — “Mr. Completely” the latest edition of Osiris Media’s Alive Again podcast featured Trey Anastasio, and members of the Trey Anastasio Band talk about the early days of TAB, including early shows at iconic venues such as Red Rocks, as well as the launch of their their Vermont recording studio The Barn.

During the show Anastasio delves into his personal struggles, including his two hiatuses from his longtime band Phish, and concludes with his recovery and work on other projects.

“Trey Anastasio is a musical hero. One of the reasons I started podcasting was to dive deeply into his music,” said RJ Bee, CEO of Osiris Media. “To be able to hear him tell his story, in his own words, is an honor for us and will be a treasure trove to music fans who want to hear from this incredibly prolific, thoughtful, and hard-working musician.”

Executive Producers are RJ Bee and Matt Dwyer. Produced by Eric Renner Brown. Interview and production assistance from Jesse Jarnow. Art by Mark Dowd.

Listen to the podcast here: