Ericka Coulter Named VP Of A&R At Warner Records

CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group named veteran label exec and entrepreneur Ericka Coulter as the label’s new Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Records.

Based at Warner’s Los Angeles headquarters, Coulter reports to label Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“Ericka is an extraordinary champion of new talent,” said Bay-Schuck. “She’s not only a great A&R exec, with a gift for discovering and nurturing amazing performers, but she’s taken her passion to the next level by creating a fantastic environment where artists can find the people and resources to develop long-term careers. Ericka has incredible drive and insight into what makes a hit record and what it takes to make an artist a star. Tom and I are very happy to welcome her into the Warner family.”

Before joining Warner Records, Coulter served as VP of A&R at Epic Records and is the founder of the live performance platform TheBasement Series, which provides a platform for emerging and unsigned talent.

Coulter has also held senior roles at Interscope and Capitol (Evolve) Records.

“I’m a huge fan of Warner’s artist-centric approach and team,” said Coulter. “I’m all about doing everything I can to bring out the best in every artist I work with – from helping them create, to finding every possible avenue of exposure and connection to move their careers forward. As a part of the culture, my main purpose has always been to get in this business and not only effect change, but to be a part of building new legacies. I want to thank Aaron and Tom for this amazing new opportunity.”

