Toby Keith & Friends Annual Golf Classic Raises Almost $1.5 Million To Help The Families Of Sick Kids

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (Celebrityaccess) — After taking a pandemic hiatus last year, the annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic returned this year, taking place from June 11-12 in Oklahoma and helping to raise $1,427,000 dollars to support OK Kids Korral, the cost-free home for families of children being treated at Oklahoma City area hospitals.

This year’s fundraising total was the second highest in the history of the event, stretching back nearly two decades, and included a single bid of $100,000 for a pro-am golf experience at Pebble Beach where the winner will get to walk the course with Toby Keith.

Other high-flying bids include $62,000 for a chance for two to play in the 2021 Lexus Champions for Charity tournament; a Fleetwood Mac signed electric guitar which drew a $50,000 bid, and a trip to Iceland, which landed a $30,000 bid.

As for the double-shotgun-start golf tournament, the team from Ace Hardware won the morning round, with afternoon round taken by Tier 1 Contracting. Mark VanHoose won the closest-to-the-hole contest and the Harley Davidson that went with it.