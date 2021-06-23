High Definition Streaming Service Qobuz Named Ritch Sibthorpe Managing Director At New London Office

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Streaming music platform Qobuz announced it has hired Ritch Sibthorpe as a Managing Director for the Northern Europe and Australasia region.

Based in London, Sibthorpe will support Qobuz’s international growth as the company establishes a foothold in the UK. Along with the new hire, Qobuz will establish an office in London, from which it will oversee markets including the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand.

A veteran of the label industry, Sibthorpe brings more than two decades of experience to his new role, having previously served as Warner Music’s vice president, digital marketing and content partnerships, supporting Atlantic Records, Nonesuch, Rhino, Warner Music UK and Warner Records.

He’s also done stints as managing director, Disney Music Group EMEA, leading the company’s regional recorded music, music publishing and live music businesses including Disney Music Publishing, Hollywood Records and Walt Disney Records.

Most recently, he oversaw global marketing and PR for Chelsea Football Club’s digital ventures unit.

“I’m very excited about joining the Qobuz family. It’s the ultimate choice for music aficionados seeking an alternative to the mainstream. The passion of the team and its undiluted focus on the art of music means Qobuz delivers the closest possible digital experience to spending time in your local neighborhood record store. Connecting with music fans, artists, communities and cultures at a local level is at the heart of our philosophy and I look forward to helping develop, and support, the Qobuz community in the region,” said Sibthorpe.

Other new hires at Qobuz include Fabian Sautier, who was tapped as Chief Brand Officer of Qobuz and Pierre Largeas, who joins the streaming platform as Managing Director of Southern Europe.

“We are excited to have three new exceptional hires join our rapidly growing team. They will help expand Qobuz’s presence more globally and lead our world-class streaming and download platform for music lovers and audiophiles. I look forward to the energy and expertise each new hire will bring as we continue to support new talent, local artists, and stand up for high-quality sound and music culture,” said Georges Fornay, CEO Deputy for Qobuz.