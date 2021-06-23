Pitbull Announces Tour With Special Guest Iggy Azalea

(CelebrityAccess) — Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull is set to return to the road for the first time in nearly two years with his ‘I Feel Good’ Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city run kicks off on August 20th at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit, MI, with additional dates scheduled through the late summer and early autumn before the tour wraps at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on October 13th.

For the tour, Pitbull will be supporting his twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Record label, which is due on your favorite streaming platform later this year.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is lined up as a special guest for the run on most dates.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sat Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

Sun Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Tue Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Thu Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Sun Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Fri Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*

Sun Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park

Fri Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sun Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick

Fri Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre