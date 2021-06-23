Pitbull Announces Tour With Special Guest Iggy Azalea

(CelebrityAccess) — Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull is set to return to the road for the first time in nearly two years with his ‘I Feel Good’ Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city run kicks off on August 20th at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit, MI, with additional dates scheduled through the late summer and early autumn before the tour wraps at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on October 13th.
For the tour, Pitbull will be supporting his twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Record label, which is due on your favorite streaming platform later this year.
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is lined up as a special guest for the run on most dates.
TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sun Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Sat Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center
Sun Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Tue Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Thu Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Fri Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Sun Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
Fri Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Thu Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*
Fri Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*
Sun Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park
Fri Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Sun Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick
Fri Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Thu Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre