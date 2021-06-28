Jackson Browne Announces ‘Evening With’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announced his plans for an “Evening With” tour in addition to his upcoming run with fellow musician James Taylor and his All Star Band.

Browne’s “Evening With” tour will focus on the Southwestern U.S. and kicks off August 8th with a performance at Foxwoods Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, and closes out at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM on Sept. 20th.

The newly announced shows will support Browne’s latest album Downhill From Everywhere, which will be available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings.

Browne teased the new album last month with the single “My Cleveland Heart,” accompanied by a new music video directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame, and featuring a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers.

Along with the video, Browne dropped into Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month to perform a live rendition of the new track.

Jackson Browne “Evening With” Tour:

August 8 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater

September 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 8 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 10 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage

September 11 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena

September 14 – Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

September 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

September 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 4 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

August 6 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

August 11 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Ctr Coliseum

August 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

August 14 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

August 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

August 19 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

August 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T

August 27 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

August 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts

October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 23 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 27 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 30 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 1 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena