Jackson Browne Announces ‘Evening With’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announced his plans for an “Evening With” tour in addition to his upcoming run with fellow musician James Taylor and his All Star Band.
Browne’s “Evening With” tour will focus on the Southwestern U.S. and kicks off August 8th with a performance at Foxwoods Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, and closes out at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM on Sept. 20th.
The newly announced shows will support Browne’s latest album Downhill From Everywhere, which will be available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings.
Browne teased the new album last month with the single “My Cleveland Heart,” accompanied by a new music video directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame, and featuring a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers.
Along with the video, Browne dropped into Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month to perform a live rendition of the new track.
Jackson Browne “Evening With” Tour:
August 8 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater
September 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 8 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 10 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage
September 11 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena
September 14 – Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
September 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
September 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 4 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
August 6 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
August 11 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Ctr Coliseum
August 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
August 14 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
August 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 19 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
August 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T
August 27 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
August 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts
October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 23 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 27 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 30 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 1 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena