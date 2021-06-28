Chicago Distributes Free Passes To Lollapalooza To Encourage Covid-19 Vaccination

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Public health officials are using free festival tickets to help convince the hesitant to finally get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

Over the weekend, four of Chicago’s vaccination sites were transformed into a “Lollapalooza Experience” with DJs spinning music from artists who are scheduled to appear at the festival this year, along with merchandise and free concert tickets to this year’s Lolla.

As well, people who were vaccinated through the events were invited to a free concert at the House of Blues, where the free festival passes will be distributed.

The promotion is part of the Protect Chicago Music Series, which offers free passes to music events to help encourage the vaccine hesitant to finally get their shot.

According to Chicago’s ABC7/WLS 1,200 single-day passes were given away on at the vaccine centers on Saturday and another 500 four-day passes on Sunday.

Lollapalooza is scheduled to return to Chicago this year from July 29th through August 1st.