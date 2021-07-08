The Go-Gos Mark Their 40th Anniversary With Deluxe Vinyl And A Tour

New Wave icons The Go-Gos are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of their seminal debut album Beauty and the Beat with a brand-new limited edition pressing with an album.

The re-released album, which has been pressed in distinctive pink vinyl, will each be numbered and will feature new cover art featuring a never-before-seen photo taken from the original album cover shoot.

First released by indie label IRS Records on July 8, 1981, Beauty and the Beat proved to be a slow burn at first, taking 8 months before it topped the album chart in March 1982, staying there for six weeks.

The album featured several of the band’s biggest hits, including “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got The Beat” and went on to sell more than two million copies, earning an RIAA double platinum certification.

The Go-Gos still have the distinction of being the only all-female band to write their own songs and play their own instruments on a No. 1 album.

Along with news of the new album, The Go-Gos announced plans for a brief North American tour, starting at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on December 28th and wrapping at the Civic Theatre in San Diego on January 3rd.

The full list of announced shows

Dec 28 – SF Masonic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

Dec 29 – Microsoft Theater – Los Angeles, CA

Dec 31 – The Venetian Theatre – Las Vegas, NV

Jan 1 The – Venetian Theatre – Las Vegas, NV

Jan 3 – Civic Theatre – San Diego, CA