WMG’s Atlantic Records And ADA Pact With London-Based Latin Label Candela Records

(CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Warner Music UK revealed the details of the partnership between Atlantic Records UK, WMG’s label services division Alternative Distribution Alliance, and UK-Latin based record label Candela Records.

Launched by Luciano Santana Pinto and Jose Luis Seijas, Candela is an extension of the lifestyle media brand Latino Life, which has developed a prominent voice for the Latin community in the UK.

Under the terms of the deal, Atlantic Records UK and ADA will collaborate with Candela in signing and developing new artists, as well as distributing their current roster, including Angelo Flow and Esko, globally.

“The Latin music scene in the UK is growing incredibly quickly, and we’re excited to make history by becoming the first UK frontline label to partner with a UK based Latino label. Everyone at Atlantic and ADA is looking forward to shining a spotlight on this incredibly vibrant music scene and to finding the Latino superstars of the future,” said Austin Daboh, EVP, Atlantic Records

“The team at Candela Records have their fingers on the pulse of Latin culture in the UK, and we think it’s incredibly important that we help serve what we believe is an under-served community in the UK. Together we will find incredible new talent that will shine on the global stage,” added Trenton Harrison-Lewis, SVP, ADA and WMUK Artist and Label development.