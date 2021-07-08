The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Rick Beato

Rick Beato has 2.42 million subscribers to his YouTube channel “Everything Music” He has scores of videos with more than one million views, his “Top 20 Acoustic Guitar Intros Of All Time” has 13 million views! Rick teaches you how to play the songs and analyzes why they’re great or why they’re not. Pull up his page, but be prepared to go down the rabbit hole, as we do in this conversation, where we discuss Rick’s history, how he creates his videos and the ups and downs of the YouTube game.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rick-beato/id1316200737?i=1000528217014

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5bsiXchDG2ruAa19cLEz78?si=4XcZ5GYsQBG-7Xc_LYqOSQ&dl_branch=1

https://www.amazon.com/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast/dp/B08JJV3D1Q/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=bob+lefsetz&qid=1625745448&sr=8-1

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast