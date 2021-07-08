Denver’s Number Thirty Eight Pacts With AEG Presents For Concerts

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Number Thirty Eight, the popular Colorado restaurant and beer hall, announced plans to expand their live music offerings with national touring acts through a new partnership with AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

“Live music is the backbone of Number Thirty Eight. From the start, we recognized the opportunity to enhance the experience we can offer our guests by bringing in nationally touring acts,” said Spencer Fronk, CEO of Number Thirty Eight. “The partnership with AEG brings national talent to our intimate outdoor venue. We are looking forward to leaning on the unparalleled expertise and success of AEG as we continue to bring live music to Colorado.”

Located in Denver, the 1,000-capacity Number Thirty Eight includes 24 separate taprooms offering a selection of local distillers and breweries, four kitchens, and an outdoor entertainment area with a performance space.

Wynonna Judd is lined up to perform at Number Thirty Eight on August 27th in the first show produced under the new partnership. Additional announced shows include Stephen Marley on Sept. 2nd.

Number Thirty Eight is the first in what founders envision to be a nationwide chain of venues that each include multiple offering an extensive selection of locally created beverages along with restaurants and live entertainment.

Future locations are in development and each will feature local distilleries, breweries, cider houses, wineries, chefs, artists, and musicians representative of each state. Each location is planned to be branded by state formation numbers to represent the broad uniqueness of the state.

“AEG Presents Rocky Mountains is thrilled to be working in partnership with Number Thirty Eight to bring national talent to this new, unique outdoor venue in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood,” said Brent Fedrizzi, Co-President and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. “It’s perfectly complementary, which is a win-win for fans and artists alike.”