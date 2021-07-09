Justin Prakash Named CFO At Concord Music Publishing/Theatricals

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent creative rights company Concord announced the promotion of Justin Prakash as Chief Financial Officer of Concord Music Publishing and Concord Theatricals.

Prakash, who will be based in Concord’s London office, will report to the former CFO of Concord Music Publishing, Kent Hoskins, who was promoted to overall CFO of the company in March.

In his new role, Prakash will oversee Concord’s global Publishing and Theatrical accounting teams including all aspects of reporting, planning, and corporate compliance.

As well, he will collaborate with Concord’s executive suite, especially Chief Publishing Executive Jim Selby and Chief Theatricals Executive Sean Patrick Flahaven, in assessing new artist signings, shows and opportunities.

Prakash started his career in the publishing world at classical music publisher Boosey & Hawkes in 2004 and within three years, he was promoted to UK Financial Controller and played a significant role in the sale of the company to the Dutch publisher Imagem.

In 2008, he was promoted to Group Financial Controller and helped to facilitate the sell-side finance team for the Imagem sale to Concord. After transitioning to Concord, he took on the role of Group Financial Controller, Music Publishing and Theatricals.

“I have worked closely with Justin for over 15 years and his dedication and forensic understanding of our business is second to none,” said Concord CFO Kent Hoskins. “He is a finance executive that marries the rare ability to work collaboratively with a diverse set of internal and external stakeholders, while delivering top notch financial reporting and analysis. I very much look forward to continuing our working relationship at Concord.”

“I am delighted to be taking up the role of CFO, Music Publishing and Theatricals,” added Prakash. “The Concord team consists of some remarkable people. It is a pleasure to work alongside them. Thank you to Kent Hoskins for his continued support.”