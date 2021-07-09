Lobeline Communications Appoints Shaun Kimbrow To Lead New Chicago Expansion

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based public relations and digital marketing agency Lobeline Communications, announced the launch of a new office in Chicago, further expanding its footprint in the midwest.

Located in Chicago’s South Loop, the new office will be overseen by veteran publicist Shaun W. Kimbrow and will offer a range of services to clients, including public and media relations, marketing communications, corporate relations, and reputation management.

“The decision to expand our presence into the Chicagoland region was an integral part of our overall business growth strategy,” said Jamie Hurley, Partner & CEO of Lobeline Communications. “Establishing a local presence in this economically strong and socially vibrant city provides Lobeline Communications with a competitive edge that enables us to position ourselves across the country as industry leaders.”

The new Chicago office is the fourth expansion for Lobeline, which already maintains offices in San Francisco, Delray Beach, FL, and New York City in addition to its headquarters in Los Angeles.