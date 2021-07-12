Allyson Urban Signs On As An Agent At Universal Attractions Agency

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the addition of Allyson Urban as an agent in the company’s Family Entertainment division.

“We are pleased to bring Allyson on board. With live entertainment rapidly returning, it is great to have the opportunity to expand UAA’s Family Entertainment department. We look forward to seeing Allyson’s success within the department and company.” Jeff Epstein, co-owner.

Urban most recently served as Director of Talent Management at Fusion Talent Group where she led booking operations for the company’s roster of variety acts, musicians, and comedians, covering theater and PAC business as well as the fair and festival circuit and cruise lines.

She got her start in the industry at The Walt Disney Company, where she provided casting support and contracting for the company’s sprawling parks division and later its branded cruise line, where she served as Assistant Talent Manager.