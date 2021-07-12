Zahid Zakaria Named VP Of Operations/Customer Strategy At Lyte

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing reservation platform Lyte announced the appointment of Zahid Zakaria as Vice President of Operations and Customer Strategy.

As Vice President of Operations and Customer Strategy, Zakaria will focus his attention on evaluating the company’s sales as well as coordinating client-facing marketing strategies, the company said.

He comes to Lyte with significant experience in the tech world, having spent 6 years in similar roles at brand management company Yext. He started his career at a consultant with Deloitte’s Washington D.C. office after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in behavioral economics.

“Our platform has achieved the hallowed ground of product-market-fit, a moment I have seen several times in my career.” says Wendi Sturgis, Lyte’s President. “Zahid gives ballast to our go-to-market, bringing the tools, strategies and processes we crafted together at Yext to make that company scale.”

“I am excited for the leadership Zahid will bring to our pricing and yield management work at Lyte,” said Ant Taylor, CEO of Lyte. “Our products are fundamentally oriented towards the needs of fans. The magic under the hood is an increasingly sophisticated, algorithmic pricing engine built to optimize event yield and save fans money. Zahid’s work will help us refine the algorithm and lead to many, many more happy fans and full venues.”