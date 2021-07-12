Melanie Margarum Named Booking Director At Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess) — The Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex announced the hire of Melanie Margarum as the new Booking Manager for the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

A veteran talent buyer, Margarum spent five years at Carolina Theatre in Durham, starting as an event coordinator before she was promoted to Event Sales Director. During her tenure there, she oversaw contracting for over 150 events annually and helped to develop new business for the theater.

She also has experience working with a range of clients including festivals, national promoters, universities, conferences, and community organizations.

A native of North Carolina who graduated from North Carolina State University, Margarum got her start in the live entertainment industry as an Event Coordinator at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Margarum began her new duties officially on June 21st.

“We are excited to have Melanie join our team. With her industry knowledge and true passion for the business she will be a tremendous asset to our venue,” said Michelle Bradley, Assistant General Manager of the Duke Energy Center.