Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood & Luke Combs To Headline Stagecoach’s 2022 Return

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Goldenvoice revealed the initial lineup for the 2022 return of its Stagecoach country music festival.

The three-day camping festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 29th – May 1st, marking the first time the festival takes place in two years after being postponed in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Performers announced for the festival next year include headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs, as well as Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Midland, Lee Brice and Cody Johnson, among others.

Other additions to the lineup for 2022 include the inner-city equestrian group, the Compton Cowboys, who will be making their first official visit to Stagecoach. The group, which is based in Los Angeles, uses horses to provide a positive influence for inner-city youth.

As well, celebrity chef Guy Fieri will return to Stagecoach for 2022, taking the stage for live cooking demonstrations and providing taste tests throughout the weekend.

Online ticket sales begin this Friday at 10 a.m.