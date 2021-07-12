Anthem Entertainment Buys A Song Catalog From Combustion Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label and music publisher Anthem Entertainment announced the acquisition of a catalog of songs from Combustion Music.

The catalog includes a material from contemporary country artists such as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, and includes hits such as “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt; “Heartbeat” by Carrie Underwood; “Setting the World On Fire” by Kenny Chesney featuring Pink; “Fix a Drink” by Chris Janson; and “Song for Another Time” by Old Dominion among others.

The catalog contains songs by noted songwriters including Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins, AJ Pruis, Jameson Rodgers, Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, Matthew West, and more.

As part of the agreement, Anthem will also administer Combustion’s active songwriter roster, which includes songwriters Brett Tyler, Jameson Rodgers, Faren Rachels, Matt Jenkins, Leanna Crawford, and Matthew West, among others.

Founded by songwriter/producer Chris Farren, Combustion has been part of the Nashville music scene since 2001.

“Chris is an incredibly talented creative and an amazing entrepreneur, as well as a hit producer and songwriter, with over 100 top ten hits in his career to date,” said Helen Murphy, CEO of Anthem Entertainment. “He understands and feels the creative process in a way that inspires his talent to greatness. We are proud to be in business with him and welcome the Combustion team to the Anthem.”

“This has been a crazy year for us all, but having a company as strong and significant as Anthem believe in Combustion this much, means an awful lot,” said Chris Farren, Founder of Combustion. “We couldn’t be happier to be working with their team together going forward, and know the next phase of Combustion will be better for it.”

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.