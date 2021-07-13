Juanes Announces North American ‘Origen’ Run

(CelebrityAccess) — Latin rock legend Juanes revealed his plans for a North American tour, which kicks off on September 16th and 17th with a pair of shows at the Fillmore in Miami.

The 20-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature Juanes covering some of his fan-favorite hits along with his first live performances of new material drawn from his latest album, Origen.

The album, which was also accompanied by a documentary, sees Juanes return to his roots, performing songs and music from some of his earliest and most important influences.

“This project is built upon a love of music instilled by my family, appreciation of my culture, and the discovery of the songs and artists that first completely stirred my soul. ‘These are the songs that reside deep in my heart and continue to be a map to which I constantly return to remember who I am, where I come from, and where I am going. These songs were all recorded live, with the intention from the very beginning of performing them in a very special concert setting. Now, as we are able to start coming together again, I am incredibly excited to bring the intimacy and strong guitar driven energy of these songs directly to fans across the United States,” Juanes said in a press statement announcing the tour.

JUANES’ 2021 U.S. “ORIGEN TOUR”

Thu-Sep-16-21 Miami The Fillmore

Fri-Sep-17-21 Miami The Fillmore

Sat-Sep-18-21 Orlando House of Blues

Sun-Sep-19-21 Atlanta Tabernacle

Tue-Sep-21-21 Washington The Anthem

Wed-Sep-22-21 New York Terminal 5 (*Loud & Live Date)

Fri-Sep-24-21 Seattle Moore Theatre

Sat-Sep-25-21 Portland Roseland Theatre

Wed-Sep-29-21 San Francisco The Masonic

Fri-Oct-01-21 Las Vegas House of Blues

Sat-Oct-02-21 Los Angeles YouTube Theatre

Sun-Oct-03-21 Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Tue-Oct-05-21 Anaheim House of Blues

Wed-Oct-06-21 San Diego SOMA

Thu-Oct-07-21 Santa Ana The Observatory

Sat-Oct-09-21 San Antonio Majestic Theatre

Sun-Oct-10-21 Dallas Toyota Music Factory

Tue-Oct-12-21 Houston House of Blues

Wed-Oct-13-21 Houston House of Blues

Fri-Oct-15-21 Chicago Rosemont Theatre