Marvel’s Black Widow Brings Fans Back To Cinemas

(CelebrityAccess) — Bucking the recent trend of weaker theatrical movie releases since the pandemic began, Disney’s release of Marvel’s “Black Widow” stormed the weekend box office, generating $158.8M in worldwide box office revenue in its debut.

The impressive weekend tally includes a robust $80 million from North America along with $78.8M in 46 material territories, according to data compiled by Comscore.

Additionally, Disney released “Black Widow” as a premium offering on its Disney Plus video on demand service, allowing subscribers to pay an additional $30 dollars on top of their $8 monthly subscription to watch the movie at home on the same day as its theatrical release.

According to Disney, the movie generated $60 million from home audiences through the streaming platform, working out to about 2 million viewers.

“Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role from Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise in a standalone feature film and was directed by Cate Shortland, who has relatively few directorial credits to her name.

The movie, which is intended as the foundation of the next major story arc of Marvel Comics Universe, was delayed three times from an original May 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other major box office movers this weekend included F9: The Fast Saga. Now in its third week, the latest entry into the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise generated $11.4 million, bringing its 3-week cume to an impressive $141.8 million.

Universal’s animated Boss Baby: The Family Business added $8 million over the weekend, bringing its 2-week worldwide cume to $34.9 million, according to Comscore.