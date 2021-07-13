Kendell Marvel Announced For The Debut Of Savannah’s District Live

SAVANNAH, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel is lined up as the first act at Savannah’s newest concert space District Live when it opens its doors to the public for the first time on August 24th.

The 500-capacity venue, part of Savannah’s Plant Riverside District, was developed by a partnership between Live Nation and luxury resort developer The Kessler Collection.

“This high-quality venue will attract artists to the market as well as give returning musicians a new world-class experience,” Jim Mallonee, SVP of Southeast booking for Live Nation told the Savannah Morning News. “We are very excited to be able to connect artists with fans at this new venue.”

Other artists on the lineup for District Live’s inaugural season include Susto, Amos Lee, The Nude Party, Passafire, Paul Cauthen, Maddie & Tae, Turkuaz, Marc Broussard, White Reaper, Funk You, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Drake White, Tyler Rich, Michigan Rattlers, and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

“We want to start creating Savannah as an absolute powerhouse of a city to visit,” added Tyler Gray, director of entertainment at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. “It already is in the top 10 cities to visit. Now that we have a Live Nation, we’re talking about making something that’s brand new and exciting.’”