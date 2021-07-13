Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Lined Up For 8 Nights At The Ryman

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are lined up for an eight-night residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The shows, set for October 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24, will be Isbell’s fifth multi-night stand at the Ryman and will be supported on each night by a selection of rising and established artists, starting with Amanda Shires, member of the 400 Unit and Highwomen, and Isbell’s wife.

The remaining support slots will feature Brittney Spencer, Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, Shemekia Copeland, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun and Adia Victoria, respectively.

Isbell is supporting his latest studio album Reunions, recorded with the 400 Unit and produced by the noted producer Dave Cobb. The album, which Isbell released in the early days of the pandemic, was well-received by critics and propelled by singles such as “Be Afraid,” “What’ve I Done to Help,” and “Only Children,” peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit 2021 Ryman Residency

October 15 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Amanda Shires

October 16 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Brittney Spencer

October 17 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Mickey Guyton

October 19 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Amythyst Kiah

October 20 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland

October 22 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Allison Russell

October 23 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Joy Oladokun

October 24 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Adia Victoria