Stormzy Signs With CAA

LONDON (CelebrityAcccess) — Creative Artists Agency announced the signing of noted British musician and recording artist Stormzy for worldwide representation in all areas of his career.

The deal includes Stormzy’s company Merky, which encompasses his publishing imprint Penguin Random House as well as his non-profit the Merky Foundation, through which he recently committed to providing 10 million pounds, over 10 years, to organizations that are committed to fighting racial inequality within the UK.

Stormzy first made a name for himself in the London underground music scene in 2014 with Wicked Skengman, a series of freestyles over classic grime beats.

He followed it up that same year with his first EP, the independently released Dreamers Disease and won Best Grime Act at the 2014 MOBO Awards.

His debut studio album came in 2017 with the release of Gang Signs & Prayer, which features guest appearances from fellow MCs Wretch 32, Ghetts and J Hus, as well as Kehlani, and Raleigh Ritchie. His 2019 followup, Heavy Is The Head, has achieved over 1 billion global streams.

Last year, he was named the British Male Solo Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards.