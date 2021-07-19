Melbourne’s BIGSOUND Canceled Due To COVID-19

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — After Australia imposed a ‘snap lockdown’ on four of its largest cities, organizers announced that the 2021 edition of the BIGSOUND music festival and conference have been canceled due to COVID-19.

“Without our music mates in New South Wales and Victoria and no certain timeline as to when domestic borders will remain open, BIGSOUND 2021 wouldn’t be able to deliver on its promise to reunite the music community for three extraordinary days of connection, conversation, and music discovery,” said QMusic CEO, Kris Stewart.

“As 2021 marks BIGSOUND’s 20th anniversary, we are committed to coming through the unpredictable and relentless nature of COVID to celebrate this significant milestone with something special later this year, so watch this space for more to be revealed in the coming months,” Stewart continued.

While this year’s in-person event will not move forward, the statement said that plans for 2022 are already in the works.

As well, Little BLAKSOUND, a 100% First Nations youth-led music conference presented by Digi Youth Arts (DYA), will proceed as planned on September 6th.

All BIGSOUND 2021 ticket holders and artist application fees will be refunded in the coming weeks, organizers said.