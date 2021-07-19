Oak View Group Partners With Ticketmaster

(CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced it has selected Ticketmaster to oversee event ticketing at six of its arenas including UBS Arena, Seattle’s yet-to-open Climate Pledge Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Savannah Arena, and Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

“OVG is setting a new standard for arenas with world-class hospitality and state-of-the-art technology. Their portfolio boasts some of the most modern and progressive new venues in the world,” said Mark Yovich, President, Ticketmaster. “Through our leading-edge ticketing technology, Ticketmaster will help OVG deliver premium fan experiences for sports fanatics and music lovers.”

As part of the deal, the participating venues will be equipped with “Ticketing Concierge,” a contactless box office powered by Ticketmaster’s TM1 product suite that will enable all ticketing transactions as well as provide account support, refunds, and will-call services, reducing the need for physical interaction between staff and guests.

This will provide full autonomy for services like in-seat concessions and reduce the wait time at pick-up windows in the venue, according to Ticketmaster.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with OVG at UBS Arena and continue to support our long-time partners the Islanders as they return to Long Island and welcome fans to a beautiful, custom-built facility,” added Marla Ostroff, Ticketmaster North America Managing Director. “And, we are very much looking forward to seeing the puck drop at the first home game for the Seattle Kraken as they take to the ice in the world’s most sustainable arena.”