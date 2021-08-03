Tyler, The Creator Announces A 2022 Arena Run

(CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist and producer Tyler, The Creator announced plans for a North American tour set for the Spring of 2022.
The tour, which will also feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown, will see Tyler play 34 arena shows, starting at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on February 2nd and concluding at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 8th.
The tour will support Tyler’s latest album, “Call Me If You Get Lost” which debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 when it dropped at the end of June. The tour will be the first Tyler has headlined since 2019’s ‘Igor’ tour.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, August 6th.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
02/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
02/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
03/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
03/20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
03/23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
03/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
04/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena