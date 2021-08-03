Tyler, The Creator Announces A 2022 Arena Run

(CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist and producer Tyler, The Creator announced plans for a North American tour set for the Spring of 2022.

The tour, which will also feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown, will see Tyler play 34 arena shows, starting at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on February 2nd and concluding at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 8th.

The tour will support Tyler’s latest album, “Call Me If You Get Lost” which debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 when it dropped at the end of June. The tour will be the first Tyler has headlined since 2019’s ‘Igor’ tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, August 6th.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

02/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

02/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

03/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

03/20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

03/23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

03/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

04/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena