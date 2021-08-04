Garth Brooks Pauses Ticket Sales For Seattle Stadium Show Amid Coronavirus Surge

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Garth Brooks has paused ticket sales for his upcoming concert at Seattle’s Lumen Field, citing concern over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Brooks, who is currently on the road for a stadium tour in North America said that after upcoming concerts in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, he and his team will assess the situation on the ground before deciding how to move forward.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in a press release. “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

Tickets for the September 4th concert were set to go on sale this Friday, but that onsale date has been postponed for the foreseeable future.

“Although Seattle is the first city back after that three weeks, we still don’t know what is going to happen to concerts at this point…therefore, until we are sure we can play the date, we will not be going forward with the Seattle on sale,” Brooks added.

Seattle is one of many North American cities that have reported a surge in new cases of COVID-19 with a current transmission rate of 77 per 100,000, putting King County back into the ‘substantial transmission’

While the states in the U.S. such as Florida and Texas have been focal points of the recent COVID surge, Washington State’s King County has been upgraded to a ‘substantial transmission’ with more than a thousand new cases reported in the last two weeks.