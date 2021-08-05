Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Cancel U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock legends Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings announced that the U.S. leg of their “Together Again – Live In Concert” tour has been canceled due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour features Bachman and Cummings reunited on stage for the first time in more than a decade and revisits the music of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Slated to start September 1st at the Foellinger Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the tour was scheduled to run through the rest of the month before closing out at the Smith Center in Las Vegas on Sept. 24th.

“While Randy and Burton have been looking forward to reuniting for their fans throughout the United States, they extend their love and appreciation to all of the fans that were planning to come to these shows, and they cannot wait to see you all again when things are more predictable in terms of travel in and out of Canada.”