Steve Nightingale Tapped For Senior Marketing Role At BMG Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran label exec Steve Nightingale has been appointed as Vice President of Recorded Music for BMG Canada.

Based in Toronto, Nightingale will lead the marketing strategy and promotion of BMG’s Global Recordings roster in Canada and report to BMG’s Executive Vice President of Music and International Market, Jason Hradil.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to BMG. His knowledge and experience in the Canadian music market is unparalleled and he is an energetic new leader for the team there as we continue to scale up our ambitions in recorded music,” said Hradil.

Nightingale started his career at BMG as a marketing intern before he landed a role in Marketing and Business Development at Universal Music.

While at UMG, he oversaw campaigns supporting releases from Maroon 5, Rise Against, Guns N Roses, Slash, Alice In Chains and was responsible for signing new deals with artists including Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Pretty Reckless, Five Finger Death Punch, Felix Cartel and The Prodigy.

He later moved to Cadence Music Group to accept a role as Vice President of Business Development and oversaw the launch of the company’s management division.

He also co-founded the Canadian marketing agency ArtistHQ.