Stevie Nicks Cancels Tour Plans For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has pulled out of all of her upcoming 2021 appearances, citing coronavirus.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” she said in a post to her social media on Tuesday.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I’m still being extremely cautious and for that reason, I’ve decided to skip the 5 performances that I had planned for 2021,” she continued.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022,” Nicks concluded.

The affected shows include the BottleRock Festival, where Nicks has already been replaced by Chris Stapleton, the Austin City Limits Festival, and Jazz Aspen.

Nicks was also on the bill for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in October, which was postponed earlier this month.