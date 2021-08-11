Reba McEntire Reconsidering Tour Plans After Contracting COVID-19

LEBANON, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Reba McEntire urged her fans to get vaccinated after she revealed that both she and her partner, actor Rex Linn, have tested positive for Covid, even though they were previously vaccinated against the virus.

Reba revealed the news in a long TikTok livestream in which she provided fans with a tour of her home near Nashville.

Reba has apparently recovered from her illness and appeared quite healthy during the tour, which she capped off with some live music but she urged her fans to be safe and mask up.

“I just want to say one thing. This has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher again,” she said, near the end of the livestream. “You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”

During the video, she also revealed that she is reevaluating her tour plans for 2021 and early 2022. According to Reba, she had planned on touring in the next few months but is having second thoughts amid the Delta surge.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are,” McEntire said.