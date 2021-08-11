Oak View Group Expands COVID-19 Safety Protocols

(CelebrityAccess) — As the coronavirus continues to cause havoc for the live events industry, venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced expanded plans to ensure that its buildings are equipped with the latest state-of-the-art COVID preventive safeguards, technologies, and protocols.

Oak View Group’s new policies include the requirement that vaccinations are now required for all employees, sub-contractors, and vendors that will work in any OVG Facility, including Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena, and Moody Center.

“When COVID-19 shuttered the live entertainment industry last year, OVG didn’t sit still. Instead, we started taking steps to understand the impact of the virus on our industry,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “As we all continue to navigate the variants and changes in health safety procedures, so too will OVG in taking the necessary steps to ensure we are building and operating the safest venues in the world. Artists, fans – everyone, can take comfort in knowing that when they step foot into an OVG venue, they will have a safe and comfortable entertainment experience.”

As well, Oak View Group has tapped into the expertise of engineering consultant Ed Bosco, PE New York-based Managing Principal at ME Engineers, to review ventilation performance at its stable of venues to identify total air changes, outdoor air changes, outdoor air per occupant, as well as reducing the simultaneous occupancy of back of house spaces to increase the effective ventilation rate per occupant.

As well, Oak View Group, through its arena cleaning partners, has implemented a COVID-19 era sanitization program that includes the use of long-term protectants and sanitizers to minimize pathogens on all surfaces.

Oak View Group is also leaning into to the full touchless concert experience and will encourage the use of mobile or cashless transactions for ticketing, food & beverage, merchandise, and restrooms, including with its vendors.

The venue operator also partnered with health consultant Dr. K. Elizabeth Hawk, MS MD Ph.D., President of Ampersand Intelligence to develop safety policies and protocols for their venues that adapt as new scientific information comes to light.