Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Cancel, Relocate Shows Over Vaccine Requirement

(CelebrityAccess) — A concert featuring Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Lucinda Williams was scrapped after the band announced updated attendance safety rules requiring vaccinations or a recent negative COVID PCR test to attend the event.

The show, which was to take place at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion was canceled with the venue’s president & CEO Jerry McDonald stating that the logistics of implementing the new restrictions were insurmountable.

“The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion fully supports and commends Jason Isbell and his team for their commitment to the health and safety of their fans, crew, band, and venue staff. We are all on the same page here and we agree with with Jason would like to implement, but there is a timing issue. To implement a major change in policy such as what is required will take more time than we have.”

However, Isbell fired back on social media, suggesting that the venue’s version of the story was not accurate.

“The pavilion statement is false. Live Nation, the promoter, was on board but the venue owner flat-out refused to even attempt to implement the policy,” Isbell said in a social media post.

“We sent the new requirements through Live Nation on July 31. That’s twelve days,” Isbell added.

Isbell’s new vaccine requirements also prompted him to move his August 13th Fort Worth show from Panther Island Pavilion to Billy Bob’s Texas.

“When Jason Isbell announced new guidelines for his upcoming Fort Worth concert, his management reached out to Billy Bob’s Texas to facilitate the show on Friday the 13th … Isbell says he’s requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof at his concerts to keep his fans safe because ‘if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all,'” a statement from Billy Bob’s said.