AEG Presents Takes A Hard Stance On Vaccines

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, AEG Presents, the concert and live events division of Anschutz Entertainment Group, announced that proof of vaccination will soon be required for entry into its clubs, theaters, and festivals.

Notably, the announcement clearly excluded entry with a recent negative PCR coronavirus test, which has been the approach favored by many live event producers, venue owners, and concert promoters, including rival Live Nation.

Venues affected by the new policy include New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas as well as the company’s festival brands, including Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, the now-canceled New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival, which was postponed until 2022.

However, the new restrictions do not extend to other venues operated by AEG such as the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which fans will still be able to access with proof of a recent negative COVID test.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

“Certain states’ regulations may override our mandate, or a few artists may not want to immediately get on board with the plan, but we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact. The message we want to send is simple and clear: the only way to be as safe as possible is to require everyone to be vaccinated. And we’re confident that others who haven’t been ready to make this full commitment yet will follow our lead,” added Shawn Trell, COO and General Counsel, AEG Presents.

In making the announcement, AEG Presents said the decision to implement the new vaccine requirements comes amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, fueled by the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

However, despite the seemingly geometric growth in new infections in the U.S., AEG Presents’ new vaccine requirements won’t go into effect until October 1st. A rep for AEG noted that the start date for the policy was intended to provide ticketholders with sufficient time to ensure that they are fully vaccinated and for the second dose of the vaccination to take effect.

Until then, AEG Presents will require a negative test taken within 72 hours or proof of vaccination for entry into events, the spokesperson said.