The Cure’s Bassist Simon Gallup Quits The Band

(CelebrityAccess) — Simon Gallup, the longtime bassist of the goth rock band The Cure, announced that he has quit the group.

Gallup broke the news via social media, writing that with a “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all” in a brief post.

While did not provide a reason for his departure, Gallup hinted at acrimony with his former colleagues, telling a fan in the comment section of his post that he was “just fed up of betrayal.”

Gallup played with The Cure for three years, starting in 1979 and then again from 1984-2021. Apart from lead vocalist, guitarist and founding member Robert Smith, Gallup was the longest-serving member of the band and performed on virtually all of the band’s albums, including their forthcoming album which Robert Smith told NME might be the band’s last.