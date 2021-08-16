New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Issues A Vaccine Mandate For Live Entertainment Venues

(CelebrityAccess) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that starting on August 17th, the city will impose a vaccine mandate on a wide range of public facing entertainment businesses.

The plan, called ‘Key To NYC‘ applies to movie theaters, live music and concert venues, professional sports arenas, indoor stadiums, convention centers, exhibition halls, performing arts theaters, and nightclubs, among others.

“New York City has one mission: defeat the delta variant and build a recovery for all of us,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The Key to NYC sends a powerful message that vaccination will unlock our city’s potential, and we’ll stop at nothing to save lives and keep New Yorkers safe.”

While the vaccine mandate goes into effect on August 17th, enforcement, backed by a multi-agency coalition, won’t begin until September 13.

As part of the ‘Key’ plan, New York City will conduct an “aggressive” outreach and education campaign that includes a $10 million media campaign including radio, TV, digital, social, subway live boards.

Additionally, New York will employ a small army of canvassers to contact business owners in the coming weeks.

Proof of vaccine under the mayor’s orders include: