The Eagles At A Second Vax-Only Show At The OVG-Managed Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary California rock band The Eagles announced the addition of a second show at the newly-opened Climate Pledge Arena as part of their 2021 “Hotel California.”

Produced by Live Nation, the show, which is set for November 6th, will feature The Eagles performing the entirety of their seminal album “Hotel California” backed by an an orchestra and choir, followed by a selection of fan favorite hits.

The show was added in response to demand for the band’s previously announced Seattle performance on November 5th.

To attend the gig, fans will need to be fully-vaccinated and be able to demonstrate proof of vaccination. Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Hotel California 2021 Tour Dates:

Sunday, August 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, August 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, August 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, August 31 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Wed., September 1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Thu, Sep 16, 2021 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat, Sep 18, 2021 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon, Sep 20, 2021 – Dallas, TX – – American Airlines Center

Tue, Sep 21, 2021 – Dallas, TX – – American Airlines Center

Fri, Sep 24, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

Sat, Sep 25, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

Tue, Sep 28, 2021 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri, Oct 1, 2021 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Oct 2, 2021 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue, Oct 12, 2021 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri, Oct 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Sat, Oct 16, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tue, Oct 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Fri, Oct 22, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat, Oct 23, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri, Nov 5, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Nov 6, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena