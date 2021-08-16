The Eagles At A Second Vax-Only Show At The OVG-Managed Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary California rock band The Eagles announced the addition of a second show at the newly-opened Climate Pledge Arena as part of their 2021 “Hotel California.”
Produced by Live Nation, the show, which is set for November 6th, will feature The Eagles performing the entirety of their seminal album “Hotel California” backed by an an orchestra and choir, followed by a selection of fan favorite hits.
The show was added in response to demand for the band’s previously announced Seattle performance on November 5th.
To attend the gig, fans will need to be fully-vaccinated and be able to demonstrate proof of vaccination. Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.
Hotel California 2021 Tour Dates:
Sunday, August 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, August 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Friday, August 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, August 31 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Wed., September 1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Thu, Sep 16, 2021 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat, Sep 18, 2021 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon, Sep 20, 2021 – Dallas, TX – – American Airlines Center
Tue, Sep 21, 2021 – Dallas, TX – – American Airlines Center
Fri, Sep 24, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena
Sat, Sep 25, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena
Tue, Sep 28, 2021 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri, Oct 1, 2021 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Oct 2, 2021 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue, Oct 12, 2021 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Fri, Oct 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Sat, Oct 16, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Tue, Oct 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Fri, Oct 22, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat, Oct 23, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri, Nov 5, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Nov 6, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena