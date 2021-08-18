Spotify Makes Music + Talk podcasts Available To More Creators, Expands To 15 New Countries

(Hypebot) — Spotify has refreshed its Music + Talk podcast format and made it available to millions of new creators with the addition of 15 new markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Music + Talk allows creators using the Spotify-owned Anchor podcast creation app to add music from Spotify’s 70 million track library to any show.

The format has led to the creation of many radio show-like podcasts and enabled artists to share music with fans using formats like interviews alongside music, track by track commentary, and more. [links to more ideas and a case study below]

New Music + Talk markets launched today include Japan, India, Philippines, Indonesia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia.

A quick overview of how Music + Talk works