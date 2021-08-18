Justin Kalifowitz Steps Down As CEO At Downtown

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings announced that founder and current Chief Executive Officer Justin Kalifowitz will step back from his day-to-day leadership of the organization and assume a new position as Executive Chairman.

In his stead, Downtown’s current Chief Operating Officer Andrew Bergman will step up to the CEO role, effective as of September 1st.

As Executive Chairman, Kalifowitz will focus more narrowly on strategic development for the company and lead the company’s board of directors while Bergman will oversee the day-to-day operations of the music company.

Kalifowitz has led Downtown since launching the company in 2007. Bergman formally joined Downtown as General Counsel and Executive Vice President, prior to his promotion to COO in 2014. In his role as COO, Bergman led Downtown’s M&A integrations and operations spanning more than 500 employees on six continents.

“Downtown has always set ambitious goals both internally and with respect to our role in driving equity and innovation across the music industry. As we continue to expand our market position by empowering entrepreneurial creators and their partners, Andrew’s unrivaled knowledge of the business coupled with his operational excellence make him the perfect choice as our next CEO,” said Justin Kalifowitz. “With Andrew managing day-to-day operations for Downtown, I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely together in advancing the organization’s strategic development at an accelerated pace.”

“I feel very fortunate to continue my 14 year collaboration with Justin in my new role as CEO and I am excited about what we will accomplish together in Downtown’s next growth stage. With an exceptional team, global operations, industry leading technology and substantial capital resources, Downtown is well positioned to continue expanding our role as the leading service provider to the global music industry,” Bergman added.