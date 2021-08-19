I.M.P. To Pivot To Vaccine Only Entry Policy For Its Venues

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter and venue operator I.M.P updated their recently announced entry policy and will soon require full vaccination for entry to all events.

The new policy will go into effect on October 17th and will require that all patrons be fully vaccinated with exceptions made only for children under 12 and those with qualifying medical conditions preventing them from becoming vaccinated.

For patrons who fall within the narrow range of exceptions, a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of the show date will be accepted for entry.

The previously announced policy of requiring either a vaccine or a recent negative test will remain in effect until October 17th, a spokesperson for I.M.P. said.

The policy will apply to all of the venues that I.M.P. currently operates, including the 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem, and Lincoln Theatre.

Additionally, masks will be required at all times while patrons are inside of I.M.P.’s indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status.

“Our hope is that all patrons attending shows starting October 17 will choose to become fully vaccinated during this time if they are not already,” a spokesperson for I.M.P. said.