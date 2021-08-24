Man Dies After Fall At Dead & Company Show At Citi Field

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A man fell to his death during a concert by Dead & Company at New York’s Citi Field on Friday.

According to the New York Post, the man attempted a body flip but fell 30-50 feet before landing on a lower balcony. The New York Police department reported arriving at the scene at around 9PM where they found emergency medical responders treating a male who had suffered injuries consistent with a fall.

A witness reported that the man hit the ground head first and was not responsive. He was transported to a local area medical facility but later died of his injuries.

The New York Post later reported that the victim was identified as 46-year-old Ian Matthew Crystal.

Witnesses told the New York Post that the victim appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The Mets organization later released a statement regarding the accident.

“We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee’s loved ones.”